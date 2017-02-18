Plex's Bold Plan To Take On The Strea...

Plex's Bold Plan To Take On The Streaming Goliaths

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fast Company

Plex's media server software has millions of tech-savvy fans, but can it survive the decline of DVDs and downloads? For digital media hoarders and pirates, Plex is a household name. The nine-year-old Los Gatos, California, startup makes server software for streaming media files from one device-usually a PC-to phones, tablets, computers, game consoles, and TVs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fast Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren Buffett Knows Something About Walmart Sat Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Cheap NikeZoomKobe12 A.D All Grey www kobecheap... Sat kobecheap12 1
News We just got a better idea of how much cash Ther... Feb 17 Darius 2
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... Feb 17 Yolandi 7
Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13) Feb 16 uyuiyjyhgf 53
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
Europe 2,6-Dimethylaniline Market Report 2017 Feb 15 QYResearch 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Ebola
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC