Plex's Bold Plan To Take On The Streaming Goliaths
Plex's media server software has millions of tech-savvy fans, but can it survive the decline of DVDs and downloads? For digital media hoarders and pirates, Plex is a household name. The nine-year-old Los Gatos, California, startup makes server software for streaming media files from one device-usually a PC-to phones, tablets, computers, game consoles, and TVs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fast Company.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett Knows Something About Walmart
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Cheap NikeZoomKobe12 A.D All Grey www kobecheap...
|Sat
|kobecheap12
|1
|We just got a better idea of how much cash Ther...
|Feb 17
|Darius
|2
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|Feb 17
|Yolandi
|7
|Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13)
|Feb 16
|uyuiyjyhgf
|53
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Europe 2,6-Dimethylaniline Market Report 2017
|Feb 15
|QYResearch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC