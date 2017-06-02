Permian Acreage Helps Apache Recover From Being Snake-Bit
I've been looking high and low, trying to find a value in oil and gas, with crude oil seemingly stuck at around $54 a barrel. It's been tough, as many of the independent exploration and production companies I've traded and owned, and still own in some cases, have had tremendous runs already.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot...
|3 hr
|BuildTheWall
|3
|ciaramiddleton234@yahoo.com is a scammer (Feb '13)
|9 hr
|hacker here
|42
|carding scammers and rippers list (Apr '14)
|Sun
|money
|17
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|Trends That Will Drive Your Business in 2017
|Feb 4
|forevermogulmag
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on...
|Feb 2
|swampmudd
|4
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC