PepsiCo beats 4Q profit forecasts

PepsiCo beats 4Q profit forecasts

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.20 per share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... 10 hr Econo 2
Europe 2,6-Dimethylaniline Market Report 2017 23 hr QYResearch 1
News T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its... Feb 14 Hate Apple 1
i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13) Feb 13 Daniel Smith Jerry 9
Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13) Feb 13 lynn4158 52
News The Chevy Bolt EV Gets Off to a Strong Sales Start Feb 12 Solarman 1
News The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn... Feb 11 CaliforniaformerKiwi 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,038 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC