Pepsi Beats Profit Expectations, Boosted By Beverage Sales

PepsiCo Inc. reported Wednesday fourth-quarter earnings that slipped to $1.40 billion, or 97 cents a share, from $1.72 billion, or $1.17 a share, in the same period a year ago. Excluding non-recurring items, the beverage and snack giant's adjusted earnings per share came to $1.20, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.16.

