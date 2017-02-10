Oil Up On Signs of Widespread OPEC De...

Oil Up On Signs of Widespread OPEC Deal Compliance

17 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Oil prices rose nearly 2 percent on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January. Supply from the 11 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with production targets under the deal fell to 29.921 million barrels per day, according to the average assessments of the six secondary sources OPEC uses to monitor output, or a 92 percent compliance.

