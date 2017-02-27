Oil Rises on Supply Cuts

Read more: Fox News

Oil prices edged higher on Monday, with Brent oil set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains. Brent crude oil climbed 0.2 percent to $56.09 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate added 0.1 percent to $54.04 a barrel.

