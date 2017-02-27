Oil Rises on Supply Cuts
Oil prices edged higher on Monday, with Brent oil set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains. Brent crude oil climbed 0.2 percent to $56.09 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate added 0.1 percent to $54.04 a barrel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The Martial Arts Kid': Film Review
|1 hr
|Dragon
|1
|Global Guitar Tools Market Research Report 2017
|9 hr
|qyrtinaning168
|1
|Global Guitar Stands Market Research Report 2017
|10 hr
|QYResearch
|1
|Ants, Roaches, Spiders bugging you? (Oct '15)
|16 hr
|Whatsbuggingyou
|5
|Trump is upset the media is not reporting a mea...
|Sun
|Chilli J
|15
|Cheap soccer jerseys on Soccer777
|Sat
|Calista
|1
|Republicans Are Trying to Let Internet Provider...
|Feb 23
|Whats the difference
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC