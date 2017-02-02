Oil Rises as OPEC Cuts Outweigh Rise in U.S. Supply
Oil prices rose on Thursday as evidence that OPEC and other big exporters were cutting production outweighed a sharp rise in U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles. Brent crude was up 50 cents at $57.30 a barrel by 1145 GMT after settling up $1.22 in the previous session.
