Oil Rises as OPEC Aims for Deeper Out...

Oil Rises as OPEC Aims for Deeper Output Cuts

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday after OPEC said it was sticking to its agreement to cut production and hoped compliance with the deal would be even higher. OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an industry conference in London that January data showed conformity from participating OPEC nations with output curbs had been above 90 percent and oil inventories would decline further this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Riot in Stockholm suburb after drug suspect is ... 7 hr Go Blue Forever 1
News Warren Buffett Knows Something About Walmart Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News We just got a better idea of how much cash Ther... Feb 17 Darius 2
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
News T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its... Feb 14 Hate Apple 1
News The Chevy Bolt EV Gets Off to a Strong Sales Start Feb 12 Solarman 1
News The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn... Feb 11 CaliforniaformerKiwi 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC