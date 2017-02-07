Oil Prices Stable, But Kept in Range by Mixed Price Signals
Oil was stable on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.77 per barrel at 0753 GMT, up 5 cents from the last close.
