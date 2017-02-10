Oil Prices Rise on Strong Chinese Imp...

Oil Prices Rise on Strong Chinese Imports

8 hrs ago

Oil prices edged up on Friday, supported by strong Chinese crude imports and OPEC-led production cuts, although ample U.S. fuel inventories still weighed on the market. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.68 per barrel at 0807 GMT, up 5 cents from their previous close.

Chicago, IL

