Oil Prices Rise on Strong Chinese Imports
Oil prices edged up on Friday, supported by strong Chinese crude imports and OPEC-led production cuts, although ample U.S. fuel inventories still weighed on the market. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.68 per barrel at 0807 GMT, up 5 cents from their previous close.
