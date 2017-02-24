Oil Prices Fall as U.S. Crude Invento...

Oil Prices Fall as U.S. Crude Inventories Rise Further

Oil prices fell one percent on Friday after U.S. crude inventories rose for a seventh week, showing that the market is still struggling to ease oversupply despite many producers' efforts to rein in production. U.S. crude stocks rose by 564,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 17, the Energy Information Administration said, though the increase was less than the 3.5 million barrels expected by analysts.

