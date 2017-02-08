Oil Prices Edge Up on Short Covering, Gasoline Jumps

Oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday as investors covered short positions when a big rise in U.S crude inventories was not as massive as many had feared, while gasoline futures jumped more than 3 percent after a surprise decline in inventories of the fuel. U.S. crude stocks rose 13.8 million barrels in the last week as refineries cut output, while gasoline stocks decreased, the Energy Information Administration said.

