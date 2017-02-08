Oil Prices Edge Up on Short Covering, Gasoline Jumps
Oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday as investors covered short positions when a big rise in U.S crude inventories was not as massive as many had feared, while gasoline futures jumped more than 3 percent after a surprise decline in inventories of the fuel. U.S. crude stocks rose 13.8 million barrels in the last week as refineries cut output, while gasoline stocks decreased, the Energy Information Administration said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soccer777's new name:www.Soccer777.ru
|21 hr
|Emily
|1
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|Tue
|HypedX
|6
|Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot...
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|3
|ciaramiddleton234@yahoo.com is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Mon
|hacker here
|42
|carding scammers and rippers list (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|money
|17
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|Trends That Will Drive Your Business in 2017
|Feb 4
|forevermogulmag
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC