Oil Holds Gains Near $54 as IEA Sees Record OPEC-Cut Compliance
Oil held gains near $54 a barrel after the International Energy Agency said OPEC achieved a record 90 percent initial compliance with its output-cut deal while demand grew faster than expected. Futures were little changed in New York after advancing 3.2 percent over the previous three sessions.
