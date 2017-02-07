Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway
Former President Barack Obama , and his wife, Michelle, have spent some time vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House. The Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the ex-president kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands in the British Virgin Islands.
