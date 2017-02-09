NYC Mayor Defends Police Body Camera ...

NYC Mayor Defends Police Body Camera Buy, Decrying A Competitor's "Smear" Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fast Company

De Blasio dismissed the comptroller's concerns over the purchase of cameras by Vievu, which claims competitor Taser is a sore loser. The NYPD and Mayor Bill de Blasio are proceeding with a body camera contract over objections by the city's chief auditor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fast Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill... 2 hr QYResearch 3
Global UV Flexographic Inks Market Research Rep... 3 hr Tina Ning from QY... 1
I am Newer-QYResearch 3 hr QYResearch 1
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA 12 hr Rmende006 2
Soccer777's new name:www.Soccer777.ru Tue Emily 1
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... Tue HypedX 6
News Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 3
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC