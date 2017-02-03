New FCC chair just blocked 9 companie...

New FCC chair just blocked 9 companies from providing affordable Internet to the poor

15 hrs ago

Regulators are telling nine companies they won't be allowed to participate in a federal program meant to help them provide affordable Internet access to low-income consumers - weeks after those companies had been given the green light. The move, announced Friday by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, reverses a decision by his Democratic predecessor, Tom Wheeler, and undercuts the companies' ability to provide low-cost Internet access to poorer Americans.

