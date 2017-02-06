New FCC Boss Kills Zero Rating Inquiry, Signals Death Of Net Neutrality Enforcement

Surprising nobody, new FCC boss Ajit Pai used a flurry of late-Friday announcements to roll back a number of consumer-friendly FCC initiatives the former Verizon lawyer didn't like. Among them was the Wheeler-led FCC's attempt to crack down on zero rating, the practice of an ISP exempting its own content from its own arbitrary usage caps, while still penalizing competitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Techdirt.