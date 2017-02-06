New FCC Boss Kills Zero Rating Inquir...

New FCC Boss Kills Zero Rating Inquiry, Signals Death Of Net Neutrality Enforcement

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Techdirt

Surprising nobody, new FCC boss Ajit Pai used a flurry of late-Friday announcements to roll back a number of consumer-friendly FCC initiatives the former Verizon lawyer didn't like. Among them was the Wheeler-led FCC's attempt to crack down on zero rating, the practice of an ISP exempting its own content from its own arbitrary usage caps, while still penalizing competitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Techdirt.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot... 3 hr BuildTheWall 3
ciaramiddleton234@yahoo.com is a scammer (Feb '13) 9 hr hacker here 42
carding scammers and rippers list (Apr '14) Sun money 17
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Feb 4 jadooxtv 3
Trends That Will Drive Your Business in 2017 Feb 4 forevermogulmag 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Feb 2 ND- oldtimer 1
News Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on... Feb 2 swampmudd 4
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC