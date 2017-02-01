Net neutrality policy still up in the...

Net neutrality policy still up in the air under Trump

During his campaign, U.S. President Donald Trump called the Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality rules a "top-down power grab," leading many observers to expect a quick repeal . Trump's presidency is still in its infancy and it's unclear what his administration will do about the hot-button issue.

