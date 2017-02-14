MTV News Voluntarily Accepts WGA East as Staff Union

MTV has agreed to recognize the Writers Guild of America, East as the collective bargaining representative of the digital editorial staff at MTV News, the union announced Tuesday. The move comes just eleven days after the WGAE announced the staff's desire to unionize , and it avoids a ballot whose results would probably have been a foregone conclusion, as about eighty percent of the fifty-employee bargaining unit had signed representation cards.

