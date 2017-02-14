MTV News Voluntarily Accepts WGA East...

MTV News Voluntarily Accepts WGA East as Staff Union

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

MTV has agreed to recognize the Writers Guild of America, East as the collective bargaining representative of the digital editorial staff at MTV News, the union announced Tuesday. The move comes just eleven days after the WGAE announced the staff's desire to unionize , and it avoids a ballot whose results would probably have been a foregone conclusion, as about eighty percent of the fifty-employee bargaining unit had signed representation cards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Europe 2,6-Dimethylaniline Market Report 2017 7 hr QYResearch 1
News T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its... Tue Hate Apple 1
i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13) Feb 13 Daniel Smith Jerry 9
Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13) Feb 13 lynn4158 52
News The Chevy Bolt EV Gets Off to a Strong Sales Start Feb 12 Solarman 1
News The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn... Feb 11 CaliforniaformerKiwi 2
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb 11 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,905,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC