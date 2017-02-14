MTV News Voluntarily Accepts WGA East as Staff Union
MTV has agreed to recognize the Writers Guild of America, East as the collective bargaining representative of the digital editorial staff at MTV News, the union announced Tuesday. The move comes just eleven days after the WGAE announced the staff's desire to unionize , and it avoids a ballot whose results would probably have been a foregone conclusion, as about eighty percent of the fifty-employee bargaining unit had signed representation cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Europe 2,6-Dimethylaniline Market Report 2017
|7 hr
|QYResearch
|1
|T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its...
|Tue
|Hate Apple
|1
|i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13)
|Feb 13
|Daniel Smith Jerry
|9
|Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13)
|Feb 13
|lynn4158
|52
|The Chevy Bolt EV Gets Off to a Strong Sales Start
|Feb 12
|Solarman
|1
|The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC