'Mission: Impossible 6' Eyeing Paris Shoot
Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that producers for the next installment of Ethan Hunt's adventures are in talks to shoot part of the next film in Paris. After several delays attributed to a pay dispute, filming is set to start in spring.
