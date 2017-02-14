Millions to fight food industry sway,...

Millions to fight food industry sway, from a snack bar CEO

12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A $25 million pledge to fight the food industry's influence on public health is coming from a surprising source - the CEO of a snack bar maker. Kind founder Daniel Lubetzky says he's pledging his own money to create a group called "Feed the Truth" dedicated to revealing corporate influence in the nutrition field, with activities like education campaigns and investigative journalism.

