Millions to fight food industry sway, from a snack bar CEO
A $25 million pledge to fight the food industry's influence on public health is coming from a surprising source - the CEO of a snack bar maker. Kind founder Daniel Lubetzky says he's pledging his own money to create a group called "Feed the Truth" dedicated to revealing corporate influence in the nutrition field, with activities like education campaigns and investigative journalism.
