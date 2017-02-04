May's Brexit Plan Imperiled by Tory R...

May's Brexit Plan Imperiled by Tory Rebellion, Lawmaker Says

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a revolt from as many as 27 lawmakers in her ruling Conservative Party who want to "wreck" her Brexit law, a prominent anti-Europe campaigner said. Members of May's party could derail her plan to trigger the start of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union by supporting amendments to the draft law in Parliament next week, said Steve Baker, chairman of a group of pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
carding scammers and rippers list (Apr '14) 3 hr money 17
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Sat jadooxtv 3
Trends That Will Drive Your Business in 2017 Sat forevermogulmag 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Feb 2 ND- oldtimer 1
News Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on... Feb 2 swampmudd 4
Best custom logo design Feb 1 Logoglaze 1
News Teamsters' Hoffa says TPP Withdrawal a 'Big Vic... Jan 31 TANGLEFOOT 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,323 • Total comments across all topics: 278,589,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC