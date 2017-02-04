May's Brexit Plan Imperiled by Tory Rebellion, Lawmaker Says

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a revolt from as many as 27 lawmakers in her ruling Conservative Party who want to "wreck" her Brexit law, a prominent anti-Europe campaigner said. Members of May's party could derail her plan to trigger the start of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union by supporting amendments to the draft law in Parliament next week, said Steve Baker, chairman of a group of pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers.

