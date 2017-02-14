Maybe Taser International Won't Get This Big Body Camera Contract After All
After New York City's comptroller refused to sign off on a $6.4 million contract for the NYPD to buy body cameras because the contract with supplier VieVu is being investigated, there was some hope TASER International might win the contract. But now the police department says it's going through with the purchase anyway, which minimizes the chance TASERwill emerge victorious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its...
|14 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13)
|Mon
|Daniel Smith Jerry
|9
|Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13)
|Mon
|lynn4158
|52
|The Chevy Bolt EV Gets Off to a Strong Sales Start
|Feb 12
|Solarman
|1
|The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill...
|Feb 9
|QYResearch
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC