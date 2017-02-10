Kevin Durant booed in his first game back in Oklahoma City
It took 54 games, but Kevin Durant finally made his return to Oklahoma City, for the first time as a visiting player. Durant, who famously left the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors and form one of the greatest assortment of pure talent in NBA history, was booed heavily in his return to OKC.
