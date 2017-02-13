Josh Elliott has reportedly been fire...

Josh Elliott has reportedly been fired from CBS News after...

The New York Post's Page Six reports that Elliott was fired surrounding fallout over his on-air announcement on Friday that he was leaving his job as the anchor on CBS' digital channel, CBSN, for a broader role on CBS News. The column's sources say that Elliott's announcement was premature and CBS executives didn't know he was going to quit the digital job.

