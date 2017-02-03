Ivanka Trump gets dumped by Nordstrom: Bay Area-led boycott scores victory
Nordstrom has announced it will no longer sell Ivanka Trump shoes and other merchandise, a move from a major retailer that shows that President Donald Trump's daughter may be paying a price for his controversial actions, including his recent executive order that targets refugees, immigrants and travelers from Muslim-dominated countries. This blowback against Ivanka - whose husband Jared Kushner serves as Trump's senior White House advisor - appears to be the result of the #GrabYourWallet campaign , co-founded by Bay Area brand strategist Shannon Coulter.
