Italy's Intesa bank sees profits rebound despite charges

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo saw its fourth-quarter profits rebound in the fourth quarter on markedly higher net fees and commissions. The bank, Italy's second-largest by assets, on Friday reported net profit in the quarter of 776 million euros compared with 13 million euros in the same period last year.

