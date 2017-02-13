How This Retiring Delta Lobbyist Helped Fight for the Airline Industry's Survival
This is a good "small world" story: On Feb. 4, Andrea Newman, Delta's Washington lobbyist, attended the University of Michigan-Ohio State basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., when she ran into American Airlines Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr. Both are Michigan grads, and their Ann Arbor condos are next to one another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its...
|9 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13)
|21 hr
|Daniel Smith Jerry
|9
|Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13)
|Mon
|lynn4158
|52
|The Chevy Bolt EV Gets Off to a Strong Sales Start
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill...
|Feb 9
|QYResearch
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC