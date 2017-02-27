How San Bernardino Community College ...

How San Bernardino Community College District is about to make $157 million off KVCR

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Gloria Macías Harrison, vice president of the San Bernardino Community College District Board of Trustees, Chancellor Bruce Baron, KVCR-TV Program Manager Ben Holland, KVCR-FM Program Manager Rick Dulock, and KVCR-TV Director of Television Lillian Vasquez, watch the afternoon feeds in the KVCR-TV control room Monday. The district, which runs the station, announced Monday that it will be trading in the television station's FM frequency in exchange for an expected $157 million in a Federal Communications Commission auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'... 4 hr tomin cali 1
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... 7 hr Storm 1
News 'The Martial Arts Kid': Film Review Mon Dragon 1
Global Guitar Tools Market Research Report 2017 Mon qyrtinaning168 1
Global Guitar Stands Market Research Report 2017 Mon QYResearch 1
Ants, Roaches, Spiders bugging you? (Oct '15) Sun Whatsbuggingyou 5
News Trump is upset the media is not reporting a mea... Feb 26 Chilli J 15
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,219,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC