How FireEye Inc. Burned to the Ground
FireEye's revenue stayed roughly flat year-over-year at $184.7 million, but that represented a big slowdown from its double-digit growth in previous quarters and missed forecasts by $6.3 million. Billings fell 14% annually to $221.8 million, which missed the company's prior forecast of $230 million to $250 million.
