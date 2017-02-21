Housebuilder Persimmon's profits rise amid 'confident' market
Annual profits at one of the UK's biggest housebuilders, Persimmon, have risen by nearly a quarter amid what it described as a "confident" market. Persimmon said underlying pre-tax profit rose 23% last year to A 782.8m, with revenue up 8% to A 3.14bn.
