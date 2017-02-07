Here's Where Kinder Morgan Sees Some Green Shoots in the Energy Market
In fact, by taking a closer look at the change in the volumes flowing through its system, the company can take the pulse of the industry. Because those volumes have been increasing recently, it can be interpreted to mean that the energy market is getting better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot...
|12 hr
|BuildTheWall
|3
|ciaramiddleton234@yahoo.com is a scammer (Feb '13)
|18 hr
|hacker here
|42
|carding scammers and rippers list (Apr '14)
|Sun
|money
|17
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|Trends That Will Drive Your Business in 2017
|Feb 4
|forevermogulmag
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on...
|Feb 2
|swampmudd
|4
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC