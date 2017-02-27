Growing problem: Pot lights give ham radio operators a buzz
Retired Coast Guard officer Roger Johnson sometimes notices a harsh buzz when he turns on his amateur radio, and he blames high-powered lighting used to grow pot. Amateur radio operators say the legalization of marijuana is creating a chronic nuisance thanks to interference caused by electrical ballasts that regulate indoor lamps used to grow pot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The Martial Arts Kid': Film Review
|21 hr
|Dragon
|1
|Global Guitar Tools Market Research Report 2017
|Mon
|qyrtinaning168
|1
|Global Guitar Stands Market Research Report 2017
|Mon
|QYResearch
|1
|Ants, Roaches, Spiders bugging you? (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Whatsbuggingyou
|5
|Trump is upset the media is not reporting a mea...
|Sun
|Chilli J
|15
|Cheap soccer jerseys on Soccer777
|Feb 25
|Calista
|1
|Republicans Are Trying to Let Internet Provider...
|Feb 23
|Whats the difference
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC