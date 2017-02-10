Greenberg Says - Disgraceful' Legal C...

Greenberg Says - Disgraceful' Legal Case Destroyed Great Firm

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc. chief executive officer, lambasted the New York State attorney general's office after admitting that he approved two reinsurance deals that regulators have called fraudulent. shadow of what it was , people lost millions of dollars, billions of dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn... 2 hr CaliforniaformerKiwi 2
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... 2 hr CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill... Thu QYResearch 3
Global UV Flexographic Inks Market Research Rep... Thu Tina Ning from QY... 1
I am Newer-QYResearch Thu QYResearch 1
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Thu Rmende006 2
Soccer777's new name:www.Soccer777.ru Feb 7 Emily 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,531 • Total comments across all topics: 278,765,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC