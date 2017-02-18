Google, Bing Agree to Help U.K. Creative Industries Fight Pirate Sites
A voluntary code of practice is designed to "kick-start collaboration between the parties to demote links to websites that are dedicated to infringing content for consumers in the U.K." Google and Microsoft's Bing are two big-name search engines that have voluntarily signed on to a first-of-its kind initiative in Britain aimed at "reducing the availability of infringing content accessed through online search." The agreement between representatives of rights holders and major search engines was unveiled Monday following a government-chaired series of roundtables.
