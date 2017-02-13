Ghost Ship fire fallout has the LA Derby Dolls roller derby league racing to keep their home
The LA Derby Dolls is unable to obtain a temporary special event permit for their Los Angeles warehouse, The Dollosseum, seen on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. The team has launched a GoFundMe account to keep the team going.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its...
|5 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13)
|18 hr
|Daniel Smith Jerry
|9
|Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13)
|Mon
|lynn4158
|52
|The Chevy Bolt EV Gets Off to a Strong Sales Start
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill...
|Feb 9
|QYResearch
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC