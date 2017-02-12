Germany Picks Ex-Foreign Minister Ste...

Germany Picks Ex-Foreign Minister Steinmeier as President

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A special assembly elected former German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier by an overwhelming majority Sunday to be the country's new president. Steinmeier was elected in Berlin by the assembly made up of the 630 members of parliament's lower house and an equal number of representatives from Germany's 16 states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Chevy Bolt EV Gets Off to a Strong Sales Start 11 hr Solarman 1
News The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn... Sat CaliforniaformerKiwi 2
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Sat CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill... Feb 9 QYResearch 3
Global UV Flexographic Inks Market Research Rep... Feb 9 Tina Ning from QY... 1
I am Newer-QYResearch Feb 9 QYResearch 1
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Feb 9 Rmende006 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,934 • Total comments across all topics: 278,814,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC