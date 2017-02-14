Generac Powers Up on Hurricane, Winter Weather
In recent years, weather conditions had been fairly benign, hurting Generac. But 2016 brought some major events that brought Generac back to more normal conditions, and coming into Tuesday's fourth-quarter financial report, Generac investors looked to see sizable gains in revenue and higher profit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its...
|9 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13)
|21 hr
|Daniel Smith Jerry
|9
|Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13)
|Mon
|lynn4158
|52
|The Chevy Bolt EV Gets Off to a Strong Sales Start
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill...
|Feb 9
|QYResearch
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC