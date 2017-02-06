Galena Biopharma Stock Surges 21% After Independent Group Says Breast ...
Galena Biopharma Inc. shares surged 20.8% in pre-market trade Monday after the company said an independent group of experts decided its breast cancer combination treatment in two mid-stage trials had no safety concerns and found neither to be futile. Galena is testing its NeuVax with chemotherapy drug trastuzumab in two clinical trials, one phase 2b and the other phase 2, to prevent recurrence of breast cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot...
|3 hr
|BuildTheWall
|3
|ciaramiddleton234@yahoo.com is a scammer (Feb '13)
|9 hr
|hacker here
|42
|carding scammers and rippers list (Apr '14)
|Sun
|money
|17
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|Trends That Will Drive Your Business in 2017
|Feb 4
|forevermogulmag
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on...
|Feb 2
|swampmudd
|4
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC