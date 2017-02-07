From "Obamaphones" to an attack on in...

From "Obamaphones" to an attack on internet access: The...

Activists protest outside Federal Communications Commission as the commission is about to meet to receive public comment on proposed open Internet notice of proposed rulemaking and spectrum auctions May 15, 2014 Over the summer, the United Nations declared that internet access is a human right, releasing a nonbinding resolution that unequivocally condemns "measures to intentionally prevent or disrupt access to or dissemination of information online in violation of international human rights law" This resolution came after Barack Obama had declared in 2015 that "high-speed broadband is not a luxury, it's a necessity."

