France's Fillon To Stay In Presidential Race Despite Wife's Pay Scandal
French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon will remain in the race despite an investigation into his wife Penelope's state pay, reports said Monday. Fillon said payments made from public funds to his wife for work she performed were legal and that details of the payments will be released later Monday.
