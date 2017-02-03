Fox's app just froze during the most pivotal moment of the...
By the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots had made a stunning comeback and were trailing the Atlanta Falcons by just one touchdown. Tweet Embed: https://twitter.com/mims/statuses/828438794848333829 Annnnnd then the Fox Sports GO app for Xbox dies just in time to miss that epic catch #FML #SuperBowl @FOXSportsGOHelp Tweet Embed: https://twitter.com/mims/statuses/828436756194287616 Alright for the Fox Sports Go app in Spanish coming in clutch Click below for the top news from around the Bay Area and beyond.
