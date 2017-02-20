Fmr. McDonald's Usa Ceo on Anti-Trump Rallies: You Don't Go to Work, You Get Fired
Former McDonald's USA CEO Ed Rensi on the 'Day Without Immigrants' protests, business leaders' optimism over President Trump's policies and Trump's nomination of Alexander Acosta for Labor Secretary. Former McDonald's USA CEO Ed Rensi is siding with businesses owners after dozens of workers lost their jobs for participating in the 'Day Without Immigrants' demonstrations.
