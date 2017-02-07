Firms bumped as finalists for pot lic...

Firms bumped as finalists for pot licenses fight for answers

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Attorneys for two companies suing the state of Maryland after being bumped off a list of 15 finalists for licenses to grow medical marijuana say the state is blocking their efforts to find out why they were shuffled out. Attorneys in a lawsuit have asked a Baltimore judge to decide whether the state is wrongly using rules protecting private deliberations between members of a state commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot... 8 hr BuildTheWall 3
ciaramiddleton234@yahoo.com is a scammer (Feb '13) 13 hr hacker here 42
carding scammers and rippers list (Apr '14) Sun money 17
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Feb 4 jadooxtv 3
Trends That Will Drive Your Business in 2017 Feb 4 forevermogulmag 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Feb 2 ND- oldtimer 1
News Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on... Feb 2 swampmudd 4
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,041 • Total comments across all topics: 278,633,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC