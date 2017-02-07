Firms bumped as finalists for pot licenses fight for answers
Attorneys for two companies suing the state of Maryland after being bumped off a list of 15 finalists for licenses to grow medical marijuana say the state is blocking their efforts to find out why they were shuffled out. Attorneys in a lawsuit have asked a Baltimore judge to decide whether the state is wrongly using rules protecting private deliberations between members of a state commission.
