Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump's budget clash with GOP
There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 14 hrs ago, titled Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump's budget clash with GOP. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
President Trump will have to deploy "extraordinary" measures in two weeks to avoid a default on the debt if Congress does not move to raise the federal borrowing cap, a little-recognized deadline that could expedite his showdown with Congress over taxes and spending. Trump has proposed giant cuts to tax rates for businesses and individuals, as well as new spending on infrastructure and military programs.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,814
Location hidden
|
#1 16 hrs ago
obama sure mucked things up,trump will have to pull a rabbit out of a hat trick to fix the mess left by give it away guy.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|18 hr
|Storm
|1
|'The Martial Arts Kid': Film Review
|Mon
|Dragon
|1
|Global Guitar Tools Market Research Report 2017
|Mon
|qyrtinaning168
|1
|Global Guitar Stands Market Research Report 2017
|Mon
|QYResearch
|1
|Ants, Roaches, Spiders bugging you? (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Whatsbuggingyou
|5
|Trump is upset the media is not reporting a mea...
|Feb 26
|Chilli J
|15
|Cheap soccer jerseys on Soccer777
|Feb 25
|Calista
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC