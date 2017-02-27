FCC Will Return to 'Light-Touch' Regu...

FCC Will Return to 'Light-Touch' Regulation, Chairman Pai Says

The Federal Communications Commission will return to "light-touch" regulation to maximize investments in broadband, Chairman Ajit Pai said at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. "Our approach will be not zero regulation but light-touch regulation" Pai said on Tuesday.

