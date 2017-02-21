FCC rolls back net neutrality ISP tra...

FCC rolls back net neutrality ISP transparency rules

14 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that require broadband providers to inform customers about their network management practices. The Republican-controlled FCC on Thursday suspended the net neutrality transparency requirements for broadband providers with fewer than 250,000 subscribers.

