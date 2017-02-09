FCC Releases Cybersecurity Risk Reduction White Paper
On January 18, 2017, during the final days of the Obama Administration, the Federal Communications Commission released a white paper on cybersecurity risk mitigation in communications networks. The FCC Paper explains the agency's cybersecurity policy paradigm, describes cyber risk mitigation actions taken by the FCC, and includes recommendations for additional risk reduction strategies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
