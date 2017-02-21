FCC Issues First Commission-level Consent Decree Order Since Removing ...
On February 15, 2017, the Federal Communications Commission issued its first Commission-level consent decree since Chairman Pai's process reform measure, discussed in our earlier blog post , which removed the Enforcement Bureau's power to settle monetary enforcement actions originally issued by the FCC. Settlement of this matter had been in the works for some time so one should not draw too many conclusions about what the FCC's priorities will be going forward.
