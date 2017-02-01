FCC Chairman Pai Announces Creation o...

FCC Chairman Pai Announces Creation of a Broadband Deployment Advisory Council

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai marked his first open meeting as Chairman by announcing a new Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee , which is intended to advise the FCC on accelerating the deployment of high-speed internet access in communities across the country. Designed to make recommendations to reduce and remove regulatory barriers to infrastructure investment, the Committee will develop specific reforms to the FCC's pole attachment rules, identifying unreasonable regulatory barriers to broadband deployment, ways to encourage local governments to adopt deployment-friendly policies, and other reforms within the Commission's authority, including provisions under the Middle Class Tax Cut and Job Relief Act of 2012.

