FCC Chairman Pai Announces Creation of a Broadband Deployment Advisory Council
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai marked his first open meeting as Chairman by announcing a new Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee , which is intended to advise the FCC on accelerating the deployment of high-speed internet access in communities across the country. Designed to make recommendations to reduce and remove regulatory barriers to infrastructure investment, the Committee will develop specific reforms to the FCC's pole attachment rules, identifying unreasonable regulatory barriers to broadband deployment, ways to encourage local governments to adopt deployment-friendly policies, and other reforms within the Commission's authority, including provisions under the Middle Class Tax Cut and Job Relief Act of 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|15 hr
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on...
|20 hr
|swampmudd
|4
|Best custom logo design
|Wed
|Logoglaze
|1
|Teamsters' Hoffa says TPP Withdrawal a 'Big Vic...
|Tue
|TANGLEFOOT
|2
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Jan 31
|majority-muslim eh
|2
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Title left up to readers' discretion
|Jan 29
|misbehaved
|6
|i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13)
|Jan 12
|dabielsmith
|8
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC